ANC FS elects new leadership

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in the Free State has a new leadership with trade unionist Sam Mashinini as the new chairperson.

The province held an elective conference on Saturday after the provincial party's leadership was dissolved.

The Bloemfontein High Court had ruled that the conference where they were elected last year was unlawful.

At a closed elective conference, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, the party elected Mashinini to replace Ace Magashule.

William Bulwane will leave his post as provincial secretary but remains in the top six as deputy chair.

Former regional secretary of Mangaung Paseka Nompondo will now take up the position of provincial secretary, replacing Thabo Manyoni.

Mamiki Qabathe retains her position deputy secretary while newly elected Premier Sisi Ntombela will also serve as the treasurer.

