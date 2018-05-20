ANC FS elects new leadership

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

ANC FS elects new leadership

The party elected Sam Mashinini to replace Ace Magashule, William Bulwane is the new deputy chair and Premier Sisi Ntombela will also serve as the treasurer.

Newly elected ANC FS Chair Sam Mashinini. Picture: @mashinini_sam/Twitter.
Newly elected ANC FS Chair Sam Mashinini. Picture: @mashinini_sam/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in the Free State has a new leadership with trade unionist Sam Mashinini as the new chairperson.

The province held an elective conference on Saturday after the provincial party's leadership was dissolved.

The Bloemfontein High Court had ruled that the conference where they were elected last year was unlawful.

At a closed elective conference, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, the party elected Mashinini to replace Ace Magashule.

William Bulwane will leave his post as provincial secretary but remains in the top six as deputy chair.

Former regional secretary of Mangaung Paseka Nompondo will now take up the position of provincial secretary, replacing Thabo Manyoni.

Mamiki Qabathe retains her position deputy secretary while newly elected Premier Sisi Ntombela will also serve as the treasurer.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA