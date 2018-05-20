ANC FS elects new leadership
The party elected Sam Mashinini to replace Ace Magashule, William Bulwane is the new deputy chair and Premier Sisi Ntombela will also serve as the treasurer.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in the Free State has a new leadership with trade unionist Sam Mashinini as the new chairperson.
The province held an elective conference on Saturday after the provincial party's leadership was dissolved.
The Bloemfontein High Court had ruled that the conference where they were elected last year was unlawful.
At a closed elective conference, which ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, the party elected Mashinini to replace Ace Magashule.
William Bulwane will leave his post as provincial secretary but remains in the top six as deputy chair.
Former regional secretary of Mangaung Paseka Nompondo will now take up the position of provincial secretary, replacing Thabo Manyoni.
Mamiki Qabathe retains her position deputy secretary while newly elected Premier Sisi Ntombela will also serve as the treasurer.
RET wins again. ANCFS Newly elected provincial top five as elected in the 8th conference on Saturday: chairman Sam Mashinini— ANC - RET (@lesetja2) May 20, 2018
Deputy chairman William Bulwane
Secretary Nompondo Paseka
Deputy secretary Mamiki Qabatshe
Treasurer Sisi Ntombela
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
There is no single solution to the land question - Ramaphosa
-
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape Town
-
Ramaphosa says weak policies behind slow land reforms
-
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'
-
'Land Summit about addressing land taken hundreds of years ago'
-
Ramaphosa 'failed in his constitutional obligation' in Fraser deployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.