2 suspects arrested in EC after being caught with 6 sheep in Tazz

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects were arrested in Cathcart, Eastern Cape after being caught with six sheep crammed in their car.
Police were reportedly conducting patrols when they came across the Toyota Tazz loaded to the brim with sheep.
The suspects will appear in the Cartchart Magistrates Court on charges of stock theft.
