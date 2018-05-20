11-year-old boy raises R190,000 for orphaned rhino

Eleven-year-old Hunter Mitchell has been raising awareness and funds for rhinos around South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - A young boy from Somerset West is to do his last feeding with a rhino he took under his wing a few years ago.

Eleven-year-old Hunter Mitchell has been raising awareness and funds for rhinos around South Africa.

He says protection for the rhino is something people should be focusing on.

Earlier this week, a fundraising event was held for the “Raise the Baby Rhino with Hunter” fund.

The exact amount raised was R190,000.

“He [the rhino] will now go out into the wild. I’m happy that I’ll be watching him from a distance.”