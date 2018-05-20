11-year-old boy raises R190,000 for orphaned rhino

‘US, China putting trade war on hold’
World
Eleven-year-old Hunter Mitchell has been raising awareness and funds for rhinos around South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - A young boy from Somerset West is to do his last feeding with a rhino he took under his wing a few years ago.
Eleven-year-old Hunter Mitchell has been raising awareness and funds for rhinos around South Africa.
He says protection for the rhino is something people should be focusing on.
Earlier this week, a fundraising event was held for the “Raise the Baby Rhino with Hunter” fund.
The exact amount raised was R190,000.
“He [the rhino] will now go out into the wild. I’m happy that I’ll be watching him from a distance.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.