World of Birds needs R1m to stay open

CAPE TOWN - World of Birds, the largest bird park in Africa, says it’s been hit hard by the avian flu and are now facing a financial crisis.

The bird park needs R1 million to avoid shutting its doors.

The organisation says they now intend on subdividing the property and selling some land to ensure the sanctuary continues as normal.

World of Birds has more than 3,000 birds and small animals.

Founder Walter Mengold says they’ve lost many birds because of the avian flu.

“After eight months, we’re still under quarantine. The cost of it, to disinfect everything in the part, the employees and material, together, it’s downturn.”

He adds that the number of visitors and tourists have also dropped, and World of Birds is in desperate need of assistance.

“This last summer season we’re not been able to pay back all the money. We know we’ll make it through the school holidays in June/July. But for the second half of this year, we do not yet know where the R1 million will come from.”

