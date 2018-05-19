-
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
WC Education Dept dealing with rape case at Riviersonderend High School
It's alleged a 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy on the premises of the high school two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's aware of an alleged rape case at a school in Riviersonderend in the Overberg region.
It's alleged a 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy on the premises of Riviersonderend High School two weeks ago.
The department's Bronagh Hammond said: The reported incident is indeed horrific to say the least. The matter was reported to the school by the parents and on Monday, the principal then reported it to the district and it has since been referred to SAPS for investigation. The WCED has contacted the family of the learner to provide support.”
