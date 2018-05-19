[WATCH LIVE] ANC holds Land Summit

The party resolved at its conference last December that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is officially holding its Land Summit this weekend in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

WATCH: ANC's Land Summit underway