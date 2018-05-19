‘Tired of being patronised’, Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set
The former Springbok wing lost his cool on the set of a live SuperSport TV broadcast after a verbal clash with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok and SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live broadcast following the Lions 42-24 victory over the Brumbies on Saturday evening.
In a heated exchange with fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha, Willemse said that he was tired of being “patronised” by Mallet and Botha said that he had endured being called a quota player for his entire playing career.
“I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here. As a player, I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now. I’m not going to sit here and be patronized by these two individuals (Mallet and Botha) who played their rugby during the apartheid era, a segregated era.”
It is still unclear what prompted the exchange between Willemse and Mallet.
#AshwinWillemse walk out of the #SSRugby studio on air.... pic.twitter.com/6NlPcub0Ti— tys seyffert (@tys_seyffert) May 19, 2018
What was said off air before crossing back live? #SuperSport #AshwinWillemse pic.twitter.com/Hlbv6I9UyB— thebigBAMtheory (@riaan_bam) May 19, 2018
