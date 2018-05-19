‘The Power of Love’ - address by US bishop at Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Harry and Meghan were pronounced husband and wife at the chapel in the medieval Windsor Castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

LONDON - Following is the text of the address by US Episcopalian bishop, Michael Bruce Curry, at the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, as released by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame.

Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. (Song of Songs 8:6-7)

Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. once said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

There’s power in love. Do not underestimate it. Anyone who has ever fallen in love, knows what I mean. But think about love in any form or experience of it. It feels good to be loved, and to express love. There is something right about it. And there’s a reason.

An old medieval poem says it: “Where true love is found, God himself is there.”

The Bible, 1 John 4 says it this way. “Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; Everyone who loves is born of God; Whoever does not love does not know God. For God is love.” (1 John 4:4-8)

There’s power in love.

Love can help and heal when nothing else can.

Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will.

And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together. Whether on mountaintops of happiness and through valleys of hardship.

Love is strong as death. Its flashes are flashes of fire. Many waters cannot quench love. Love can see you through! There’s power in love.

But the love of which we speak is not only for couples getting married or just for interpersonal relationships.

Jesus of Nazareth taught us that the way of love is the way to a real relationship with the God who created all of us, and the way to true relationship with each other as children of that one God, as brothers and sisters in God’s human family.

One scholar said it this way: “Jesus had founded the most revolutionary movement in human history: a movement built on the unconditional love of God for the world and the mandate to live that love.” (Charles Marsh’s The Beloved Community)

And in so doing, to change lives and the world itself! There’s a reason.

An old spiritual may suggest why: “If you cannot preach like Peter, There is a balm in Gilead, And if you cannot pray like Paul, To make the wounded whole, You can tell the love of Jesus, There is a balm in Gilead, How he died to save us all, To heal the sin-sick soul.”

“Just tell the love of Jesus, how he died to save us all.”

He didn’t sacrifice his life for himself or anything he could get out of it. He did it for others, for the other, for the good and wellbeing of others. That’s love.

How does St. Paul say it?

Love is not jealous, rude, or boastful.

Love does not insist on its own way.

Love is unselfish, sacrificial, kind and just.

Love seeks the good and the well-being of the other.

Love makes room and space for the other to be. (See 1 Corinthians 13:4-7)

This love, this is the way of Jesus. And it’s game changer.

Imagine our homes and families when this way of love is the way.

Imagine our neighbourhoods and communities when love is the way.

Imagine our governments and countries when love is the way.

Imagine business and commerce when this love is the way.

Imagine our world when love is the way.

No child would go to bed hungry in such a world as that.

Poverty would become history in such a world as that.

The earth would be as a sanctuary in such a world as that.

We would treat one another as children of God, regardless of differences.

We would learn how to lay our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.

There would be a new heaven, a new earth, a new world. A new and beautiful human family. The very dream of God.

Love is strong as death. Its flashes are flashes of fire.

Many waters cannot quench love.

The late French Jesuit, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, was at once a scientist, a Roman Catholic priest, a theologian, a true mystic. His was one of the great minds and spirits of the 20th century.

He suggested that the discovery and harnessing of fire was one of the great technological discoveries of human history.

Fire made it possible to cook food, thereby reducing the spread of disease.

Fire made it possible to stay warm in cold climates, thereby making human migration possible.

Fire made the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, the Industrial Revolution possible.

If you drove here this morning, you did so in part because of harnessed fire.

I flew here from the US due to controlled burn of fire.

Fire is involved in broadcasting this wedding around the world. And we can text, tweet, email, and otherwise socially engage one another due to fire. Fire was one of the great technological discoveries of humanity.

In light of this, de Chardin said that if human beings ever harness the energies of love, then for the second time in the history of the world, we will have discovered fire.

Love is the very fire and energy of real life!

Dr King was right: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

My brother, my sister, God love you, God bless you.

My brothers, my sisters, God love you, God bless you.

And may God hold us all In those almighty hands of love.

Amen.

SEALED WITH A KISS

Prince Harry and his American bride Meghan set off on a carriage procession around the town of Windsor after marrying on Saturday in a dazzling ceremony in front of British royalty, celebrities and a global TV audience of millions.

The couple kissed on the steps of St George’s Chapel before climbing into a 19th-century open horse-drawn coach for a tour of Windsor, where tens of thousands of cheering well-wishers crammed the streets to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Their glittering union brings a measure of modern Hollywood glamour into the monarchy, reflected in a ceremony that combined modernity and the ancient rituals of a royal house that traces its line back to 1066.

Markle entered the chapel unescorted, dressed in a flowing white wedding gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller and wearing a veil and diamond tiara.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and Harry’s father, accompanied Markle to the altar from the middle of the chapel, with her father too ill to attend.

Harry, looking nervous, appeared to say: “Thanks Pa” to Charles and “You look amazing!” to his beaming bride. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, 61, shed tears. A gospel choir sang American soul singer Ben E. King’s 1960s hit Stand by me.

“There’s power in love,” black US bishop Michael Bruce Curry told a congregation that included Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and celebrities such as US mogul Oprah Winfrey, singer Elton John and former soccer star David Beckham.

“Do not underestimate it. Anyone who has ever fallen in love knows what I mean,” Curry told the congregation in an energetic, passionate address that quoted US civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King.

The newlyweds will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, putting them in the senior ranks of British royalty.

Alongside tradition, there was innovation, by British royal standards. Markle, 36, did not vow to obey her husband; Harry, three years her junior, will wear a wedding ring - unlike other senior male royals.

The world’s media have been gripped by the occasion, and television channels beamed the ceremony across the world.

SYMBOL OR IRRELEVANCE?

To some Britons, the marriage of a senior member of the royal family to a divorcee whose mother is African-American, and father is white embodied a modern Britain where race or background are no bar to even the most elite and traditional of institutions.

To others, it was an irrelevance or a mild distraction from the schism of Brexit, which has deeply divided the United Kingdom; polls suggested that most Britons would not bother tuning in.

But in Windsor, 20km west of London, tens of thousands of fans lined the Long Walk promenade leading to the castle, waving British flags and cheering.

Air traffic controllers for the nearby Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest, closed the airspace over the town for the 15 minutes before the ceremony.

Hours before, Queen Elizabeth had bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on her grandson, a step that meant the actress, star of the TV drama “Suits”, became a duchess when she married him.

Under clear skies and glorious sunshine, a military band in scarlet uniforms and bearskin hats entertained excited fans gathered behind barriers. Police armed with semi-automatic rifles patrolling streets and watching from rooftops.

Among the celebrity guests, American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal were joined by Beckham, his fashion designer wife Victoria and James Corden, British host of the American TV chat show The Late Late Show.

Other guests included tennis ace Serena Williams, the siblings of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, Elton John, who sang at Diana’s 1997 funeral, British actor Idris Elba, and two of Harry’s ex-girlfriends.

The chapel was garlanded with white roses, Diana’s favourite flowers.

“This is a moment when we can all celebrate the rebirth of the royal family,” said Kenny McKinlay, 60, who had come down from Scotland for the wedding. “It’s a time when all the nation can come together rather than being divided. It’s a day when you can be proud to be British.”

LOVE IN A TENT

The royal couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066.

With security tight, tens of thousands of visitors had to pass through police search points set up around the castle to cram into Windsor’s narrow roads.

Markle’s own father Thomas Markle, 73, a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out of the ceremony this week, telling the US celebrity website TMZ he had had heart surgery on Wednesday.

Confusion over his attendance marred the build-up to the wedding, which had been choreographed for months by royal aides, and his name was still present in the order of service.

After watching the ceremony from California, he told TMZ it had been “emotional and joyful”:

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

The service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor with Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual head of the Anglican Church, overseeing the exchange of vows.

Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana’s sister, delivered the reading.

A reception will be held in the castle’s St George’s Hall before 200 guests join the couple at an evening event at the nearby Frogmore House mansion.

Harry and Meghan will carry out their first official engagement as husband and wife next week.

The British remain broadly supportive of the monarchy, albeit with a sense of mild irony about the pomp and pageantry that accompanies it, though most have deep respect for Queen Elizabeth after her 66 years of service as head of state.

Harry, along with brother William and his wife Kate, are at the forefront of efforts to modernize the monarchy by talking openly about their feelings.

“It is patently obvious - the more you say, the more you can be examined,” said royal historian Hugo Vickers. “Everything moves on gradually - but there are certain risks, and there is a lot to be said for maintaining the mystique.”