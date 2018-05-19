Taxi violence blamed on corruption at Gauteng Transport Dept

Santaco says the issuing of licenses and the allocation of routes are at the heart of the brutality in the industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says corruption at the Gauteng Transport Department is fueling the killings in the taxi industry.

Two taxi owners were shot dead in Kempton Park this week.

Santaco has conceded that there is a surge in killings within the Ekurhuleni region.

They've pointed the Transport Department as contributing to the violence, saying the issuing of licenses and the allocation of routes are at the heart of the brutality.

Santaco's Thabisho Molelekwa said: “There’s a need for the Department of Transport in Gauteng to begin to play their role equitably and impartially to avoid being provocative or their decision provoking taxi violence in the province.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)