Taxi violence blamed on corruption at Gauteng Transport Dept
Santaco says the issuing of licenses and the allocation of routes are at the heart of the brutality in the industry.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says corruption at the Gauteng Transport Department is fueling the killings in the taxi industry.
Two taxi owners were shot dead in Kempton Park this week.
Santaco has conceded that there is a surge in killings within the Ekurhuleni region.
They've pointed the Transport Department as contributing to the violence, saying the issuing of licenses and the allocation of routes are at the heart of the brutality.
Santaco's Thabisho Molelekwa said: “There’s a need for the Department of Transport in Gauteng to begin to play their role equitably and impartially to avoid being provocative or their decision provoking taxi violence in the province.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Capetonians gear up to watch the royal wedding in style
-
PowerBall results: Friday 18 May 2018
-
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'
-
Ramaphosa calls for unity within ANC ahead of 2019 elections
-
Guest author attacked at Franschhoek Literary Festival
-
Police keep a close eye on Hermanus following land protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.