Ramaphosa 'failed in his constitutional obligation' in Fraser deployment
The DA wants the court to declare that Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of Correctional Services is inconsistent with the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of failing in his constitutional obligation by appointing Arthur Fraser as head of the country's prisons.
The party wants the former spy boss' appointment in Correctional Services set aside by the South Gauteng High Court.
Fraser is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft at the State Security Agency and, previously, during a stint at the then National Intelligence Agency.
The DA wants the court to declare that Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of Correctional Services is inconsistent with the Constitution.
In an affidavit submitted with the court, the DA’s James Selfe says Ramaphosa’s decision falls short of fulfilling his constitutional obligations.
They want Fraser’s move from the State Security Agency to Correctional Services in April declared unlawful and set aside.
Selfe says there’s enough evidence against Fraser and Ramaphosa should not have appointed him.
Popular in Politics
-
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'
-
'Land Summit about addressing land taken hundreds of years ago'
-
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape Town
-
[WATCH LIVE] ANC holds Land Summit
-
Ramaphosa calls for unity within ANC ahead of 2019 elections
-
Aucamp: Msimanga did not ask me to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.