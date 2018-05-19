Popular Topics
Ramaphosa 'failed in his constitutional obligation' in Fraser deployment

The DA wants the court to declare that Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of Correctional Services is inconsistent with the Constitution.

FILE: Former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: Former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of failing in his constitutional obligation by appointing Arthur Fraser as head of the country's prisons.

The party wants the former spy boss' appointment in Correctional Services set aside by the South Gauteng High Court.

Fraser is alleged to have been implicated in corruption and theft at the State Security Agency and, previously, during a stint at the then National Intelligence Agency.

The DA wants the court to declare that Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Fraser as national commissioner of Correctional Services is inconsistent with the Constitution.

In an affidavit submitted with the court, the DA’s James Selfe says Ramaphosa’s decision falls short of fulfilling his constitutional obligations.

They want Fraser’s move from the State Security Agency to Correctional Services in April declared unlawful and set aside.

Selfe says there’s enough evidence against Fraser and Ramaphosa should not have appointed him.

