Ramaphosa calls for unity within ANC ahead of 2019 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa says unity within the organisation will play a major role in winning the 2019 elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the launch of the #ThumaMina campaign in Tembisa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on party members to stop fighting each other and be united.

Ramaphosa says unity within the organisation will play a major role in winning the 2019 elections.

The president addressed hundreds of ANC supporters in Tembisa on Friday as the party launched its Thuma Mina campaign.

The ANC always says it came out of its December conference stronger and united but there are still divisions in some structure of the organisation.

ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal are fighting each other, in the Free State party members are threatening each other with court action, while in the Eastern Cape and North West some party followers want the current provincial leadership to be disbanded.

President Ramaphosa is calling for calm.

“The fighting among us must come to an end, we must unite as the ANC. If we want to win the 2019 elections, we must be united.”

He says the party will have to be united in order to improve the lives of South Africans.

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers Thuma Mina keynote address in Tembisa

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

