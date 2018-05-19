Popular Topics
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'

The ANC's summit will focus on the implementation of land expropriation without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the launch of the #ThumaMina campaign in Tembisa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the launch of the #ThumaMina campaign in Tembisa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to hold its first ever land summit on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the organisation will not backtrack from its plan to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa addressed supporters in Tembisa on Friday as the party launched its Thuma Mina campaign.

Saturday's summit will focus on the implementation of land expropriation without compensation.

When the ANC decided at its conference in December that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation, it also announced it would hold a workshop to consolidate a united perspective on the policy.

President Ramaphosa says the ANC is serious about land reform.

“We are going to address the land question and we’re going to take land without compensation in the interest of our people.”

The summit will see experts on land reform come together, and whatever is decided at the gathering, will inform the views of ANC Members of Parliament who sit on Parliament’s constitutional committee tasked with reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution.

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers Thuma Mina keynote address in Tembisa

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

