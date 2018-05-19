'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'
The ANC's summit will focus on the implementation of land expropriation without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to hold its first ever land summit on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the organisation will not backtrack from its plan to expropriate land without compensation.
Ramaphosa addressed supporters in Tembisa on Friday as the party launched its Thuma Mina campaign.
Saturday's summit will focus on the implementation of land expropriation without compensation.
When the ANC decided at its conference in December that the Constitution must be amended to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation, it also announced it would hold a workshop to consolidate a united perspective on the policy.
President Ramaphosa says the ANC is serious about land reform.
“We are going to address the land question and we’re going to take land without compensation in the interest of our people.”
The summit will see experts on land reform come together, and whatever is decided at the gathering, will inform the views of ANC Members of Parliament who sit on Parliament’s constitutional committee tasked with reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution.
WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers Thuma Mina keynote address in Tembisa
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
DA files court papers to remove Arthur Fraser as head of SA's prisons
-
ANC must fire Mduduzi Manana from Parliament - Gender Commission
-
Aucamp: Msimanga did not ask me to resign
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa launches ANC election campaign
-
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape Town
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.