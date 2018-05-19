Presidency sends condolences to Philip Tabane's family, friends
Dr Philip Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.
JOHANNESBURG - The presiding officers of Parliament have sent their condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of late jazz artist Dr Philip Tabane.
Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.
The late jazz artist is well-known for his composition for the theme tune of hit drama series, Muvhango.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the late jazz icon’s music was a uniting force in the dark times of oppression.
“Dr Tabane was among South African jazz greats, whose pioneering music defied the constraints of apartheid and showcased our country’s unique and remarkable talent to the world. Through his music, he made the world recognise South Africa’s rich traditional culture.”
Tabane was known for his distinct music style of passionate screams of guitar notes.
The jazzman toured the United States in the 1970s and toured alongside the likes of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH LIVE] Royal wedding: Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle
-
Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ Mampintsha
-
Just Married! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle declared husband and wife
-
Thomas Markle: My daughter looked beautiful
-
[GALLERY] Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tie the knot
-
‘The Power of Love’ - address by US bishop at Harry and Meghan’s wedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.