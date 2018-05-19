Presidency sends condolences to Philip Tabane's family, friends

Dr Philip Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding officers of Parliament have sent their condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of late jazz artist Dr Philip Tabane.

The late jazz artist is well-known for his composition for the theme tune of hit drama series, Muvhango.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the late jazz icon’s music was a uniting force in the dark times of oppression.

“Dr Tabane was among South African jazz greats, whose pioneering music defied the constraints of apartheid and showcased our country’s unique and remarkable talent to the world. Through his music, he made the world recognise South Africa’s rich traditional culture.”

Tabane was known for his distinct music style of passionate screams of guitar notes.

The jazzman toured the United States in the 1970s and toured alongside the likes of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)