Presidency sends condolences to Philip Tabane's family, friends

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Presidency sends condolences to Philip Tabane's family, friends

Dr Philip Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.

FILE: Legendary musician Philip Tabane. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
FILE: Legendary musician Philip Tabane. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding officers of Parliament have sent their condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of late jazz artist Dr Philip Tabane.

Tabane passed away on Friday at the age of 84 at a hospital in Mamelodi.

The late jazz artist is well-known for his composition for the theme tune of hit drama series, Muvhango.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the late jazz icon’s music was a uniting force in the dark times of oppression.

“Dr Tabane was among South African jazz greats, whose pioneering music defied the constraints of apartheid and showcased our country’s unique and remarkable talent to the world. Through his music, he made the world recognise South Africa’s rich traditional culture.”

Tabane was known for his distinct music style of passionate screams of guitar notes.

The jazzman toured the United States in the 1970s and toured alongside the likes of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA