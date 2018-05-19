Police keep a close eye on Hermanus following land protests
Community members from Mount Pleasant embarked on demonstrations, complaining they too have a claim to the same land.
CAPE TOWN - Police say they will continue to keep a close eye on Hermanus as a second community launches protests demanding land and housing.
Earlier this week, it was Zwelihle residents who demanded some residents be allowed to erect structures on Schulphoek, a plot of privately owned land.
The Western Cape Human Settlements Department then confirmed the owners of Schulphoek have agreed to sell the land back to government for housing for Zwelihle residents.
On Friday, community members from Mount Pleasant embarked on demonstrations, complaining they too have a claim to the same land.
Councillor Lindile Ntsabo says the situation in the area is tense.
“It is a crucial thing because it was supposed to be mentioned that this land belongs to Mount Pleasant and Zwelihle residents, and it will be developed for the two communities.”
