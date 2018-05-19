Philip Tabane remembered for his distinct style of music

Tabane passed away on Friday and is being remembered for his distinct style of music.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has joined South Africans in mourning the death of South African veteran guitarist and musician Philip Tabane.

Tabane passed away on Friday and is being remembered for his distinct style of music.

The legend also composed the theme song for South African TV drama, Muvhango.

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “Tabane made a meaningful contribution to the South African music industry; his world-class sound legacy will remain one of the country’s treasures which young aspiring musicians can draw inspiration from. The SABC would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the Tabane family, friends and fans.”