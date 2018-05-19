Philip Tabane hailed for his pivotal role in SA’s history

The veteran guitarist and founding member of music group Malombo Jazzmen died on Friday at the age of 84.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Arts and Culture says the legacies of artists and creatives such Philip Tabane need to be preserved as part of the country's rich cultural history.

The department’s Lisa Combrink says the story of Tabane forms a pivotal part of the country's history.

“I think it’s important that their contribution in music, arts, photography and literature continues to stay with us. All of these rich lives need to be preserved.”

He is known for his distinct style of music, layered by passionate cries over the pull of his guitar strings.

Dr Malombo performed right into his twilight years though his health began to fail him.

Combrink says they still looked forward Tabane's contributions to the arts.

“I think the nation is in shock. As much as we knew that in recent years he had been ailing, we had expected him to live a long and equally fruitful life.”

She says Tabane shared his skills and knowledge with the youth of South Africa.

“He influenced a lot of new generations. As part of the Living Legends Legacy project, we believe he has managed to transmit a wealth of culture and music to all our people.”

Tabane is remembered for the theme songs of popular TV drama series Muvhango and his hit track Nkupi.

