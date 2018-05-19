Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ Mampintsha

Radio host Masechaba Ndlovu revealed that Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane once got a nose-bleed and broken leg in the hands of Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have weighed in following a public revelation on a radio show that Mandla Maphumulo, also known as “Mampintsha”, was abusing Ggom singer Babes Wodumo while the two dated.

On Friday, radio host Masechaba Ndlovu revealed that Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, once got a nose-bleed and broken leg in the hands of Maphumulo.

During the interview on Metro FM, Simelane did not confirm nor deny the claims.

Babes wodumo says that @MampintshaNuz has access to her Instagram account & he’s the one who posted the Engagement photo she has since deleted. He wanted people to still believe that they are together. pic.twitter.com/j6miXZpilm — Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) May 18, 2018

Babes wodumo says she has left everything in God’s hands - after being abused by @MampintshaNuz pic.twitter.com/yIFLwaEjTg — Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) May 18, 2018

Video: Babes wodumo on Metro fm earlier today. Turns out @MampintshaNuz physical abused her, punched her in the face & broke her leg. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/zj1xxJnAuf — Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) May 18, 2018

Part 2: Babes was taken in by a friend after Mampintsha beat her up pic.twitter.com/vPGLxoWWmz — Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) May 18, 2018

In response to the allegations, Maphumulo released a statement saying he apologises and that he "may have been overwhelmed by emotions and overreacted" in some situations.

“I am no saint, nor do I plead absolute innocence in the claims made in that interview. I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain.”

He added: “I want to apologise to South Africa for disappointing you and discourage other men out there who may find themselves in my situation or a different one that challenges your emotional stability and restraint. No man has any right or justification to abuse a woman in any form whatsoever."

Now tweeps have started the hashtag #MampintshaIsTrash in support of Simelane while others are debating whether Ndlovu went about it the "right" way in exposing the abuse.

I Stand with my Masechaba ✊🏾. @MasechabaNdlovu Thank you mama for being our Voice, for speaking out when everyone else kept quiet!! #MasechabaDidRight pic.twitter.com/n7ox795YDR — agirlsfavoritebytida (@Iam_Tida) May 18, 2018

I Lost Lebo Mathosa and Aaliyah kabuhlungu, there is no way that I'm going to lose @BABESWODUMO in a bad way too. Masechaba Thank you. #MasechabaDidRight — agirlsfavoritebytida (@Iam_Tida) May 18, 2018

I bet Reeva, Karabo, et al wer waiting for their right time to tell their story. Right? (May they RIP). There is no blue print to this, Sisi. Y'd u rather they go to Post Traumatic counseling or to the morgue?#MasechabaDidRight #Masechaba https://t.co/dWSxs3UMnp — Stash (@maoligp) May 19, 2018

Thank you #Masechaba, we salute you for being masechaba for real. We need more like you in our country, continue to stand against and expose women abuse. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 19, 2018

Yes I hear your point, remember Babes she fought this by her self /she left Mampintsha now she's with someone else irl jus say this was jus letting the whole world know bout Mampintsha's situation — Andy Styles (@andile976) May 19, 2018

Masechaba is bored and have no life that's why she Is making the weak babes wodumo the slut her project just to keep busy — walter monYepao (@MonyepaoWalter) May 19, 2018