Meghan Markle's friend says star & Prince Harry 'very similar'

Janina Gavankar is among a number of Meghan's close friends, who have flown to the UK for her special day.

LONDON - Meghan Markle's close friend Janina Gavankar is thrilled her pal gets to marry "the love of her life".

Meghan Markle's close friend Janina Gavankar says the actress and Prince Harry are "very similar and so powerful together".

Actress Gavankar is among 36-year-old Markle's guests at her wedding to Prince Harry (33) on Saturday and before making her way into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, she spoke to ITV about the couple's relationship.

Gavanka said: "She gets to marry the love of her life. All I cared about was whether this was her guy. When they first met, Meghan was impressed with the fact that he was hands-on with the work he does in this world. They are very similar and they are so powerful together."

Gavankar also revealed she was texting the relaxed bride last night, before her big day.

She said: "We talk all the time, we were texting last night. Meghan has so much space in her heart for all of the people that she loves. It's an incredible day, seeing all of these people with such an outpouring of love for your friend is so moving. Eavesdropping on these beautiful conversations, it's heartwarming."

Gavankar is among a number of Markle's close friends, who have flown to the UK for her special day.

Markle's Suits co-stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and her on-screen husband Patrick J Adams have all made their way into the chapel.

And Markle's close friends Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams are also in England for the royal nuptials.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding, following Queen Elizabeth's decision to confer a Dukedom on her grandson.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

"Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."