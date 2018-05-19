Meghan Markle dressed by Givenchy designer for wedding

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world, with speculation over which designer would be chosen.

WINDSOR - American actress Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by Givenchy creative head Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, worn with a five-metre long veil and a diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world, with speculation over which designer would be chosen.

Waight Keller, previously at Pringle of Scotland and Chloe, became the first female artistic director at famed French brand Givenchy last year.

The 47-year-old met Meghan earlier this year and the two worked together on the design, which “epitomises a timeless minimal elegance”, Kensington Palace said.

“The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist,” the palace said in a statement.

“The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”

Meghan’s long veil, made of silk tulle, was decorated with hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, the palace said and paid tribute to the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

“Ms Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition,” the palace said.

Prince Harry last month was appointed a Commonwealth youth ambassador.

Prince Harry last month was appointed a Commonwealth youth ambassador.

Queen Elizabeth lent the 36-year-old bride Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara for the occasion. Made in 1932 for Queen Mary, the sparkling diamond and platinum bandeau boasts a centre brooch dating from 1893.

Meghan also wore Cartier earrings as well as a bracelet and silk duchess satin shoes, the palace said.