MEC Nkosi-Malobane to lay wreaths where Katlego Joja’s body was found
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is in Mamelodi where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is expected to engage with the community of Mamelodi on safety issues in the region.
The event will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Moretele River where autistic eight-year-old Katlego Joja's body was discovered.
Nkosi-Malobane is accompanied by provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.
Department spokesperson Ofentse Morane said: “She is coming here today to hold a public meeting and to get a sense of what are the issues of the people of Mamelodi.”
