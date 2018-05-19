MEC Nkosi-Malobane to lay wreaths where Katlego Joja’s body was found

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is in Mamelodi where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is expected to engage with the community of Mamelodi on safety issues in the region.

The event will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Moretele River where autistic eight-year-old Katlego Joja's body was discovered.

Nkosi-Malobane is accompanied by provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morane said: “She is coming here today to hold a public meeting and to get a sense of what are the issues of the people of Mamelodi.”