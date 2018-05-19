Popular Topics
Go

MEC Nkosi-Malobane to lay wreaths where Katlego Joja’s body was found

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is in Mamelodi where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.

Hundreds of community members marched to the Mamelodi Police Station to protest against the police's poor response when 10-year-old Katlego Joja went missing. She was later found dead in a river near her home. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is expected to engage with the community of Mamelodi on safety issues in the region.

The event will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Moretele River where autistic eight-year-old Katlego Joja's body was discovered.

Nkosi-Malobane is accompanied by provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange where issues such as murder, sexual assault and child safety will be discussed.

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morane said: “She is coming here today to hold a public meeting and to get a sense of what are the issues of the people of Mamelodi.”

