Lions surge late to hammer Brumbies

The Lions returned to Emirates Airline Park after an indifferent four-week tour of Australasia, where they lost three of their four matches.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emirates Lions produced a late surge to beat the Brumbies 42-24 at Emirates Airline Park.

The Lions returned to Emirates Airline Park after an indifferent four-week tour of Australasia, where they lost three of their four matches.

On the day of Springbok incumbent flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ 100th Super Rugby game, the hosts didn’t get off to the greatest start, as Brumbies fullback Tom Banks showed a clean pair of heels to get on the outside of Jantjies and race away to score in the corner in only the 3rd minute of the game, taking an early 7-0 lead.

The Lions thought they had hit back through winger Sylvian Mahuza, but the TMO dubiously disallowed the try.

The Australians couldn’t do anything to stop a rampaging Rohan Janse van Rensburg from scoring from a neat inside pass from Jantjies. Swys de Bruyn’s men were struggling in the line-outs with the Brumbies winning a few Lions throws.

Tevita Kuridrani then barged his way over the line for the Brumbies’ second try after a long period of sustained pressure to regain the lead 14-7.

Poor discipline inside their own territory was letting the Brumbies down. Lock Rory Arnold was shown a yellow card for deliberately collapsing a well-set Lions maul.

Robbie Coetzee scored his third try in two games from the resulting penalty, levelling the scores at 14 all.

Christian Lealiifano added a penalty to temporarily wrestle the lead back, but the Lions had the last laugh when Ruan Dreyer burrowed his way over the line for a 21-17 lead at halftime.

The start of the second half saw the Lions pile on the pressure on the Brumbies line but struggled to convert as numerous handling errors let them down.

Tom Banks struck early again as he scored his second of the match to regain the lead 24-21.

That proved to be the last bit of success the Brumbies would taste as poor discipline let them down.

The lock duo of Arnold and Sam Carter received red and yellow cards respectively, reducing the Brumbies to 14 men.

Marnus Schoeman scored off a penalty maul, before replacement Shaun Reynolds and Lourens Erasmus scored tries within two minutes of each other to close out the Lions victory and snap a three-game losing run.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)