Lengthy sentences for 2 men convicted of murder

The suspects were arrested in Welkom and the vehicle which had been robbed was recovered.

CAPE TOWN - Grahamstown High Court has sentenced Ncedile Makasi to an effective 18 years for murder and 15 years for robbery, while Musa Mpekula was sentenced to life imprison and 15 years for robbery of a 42-year-old Xolani Mahlinza.

The suspects were arrested in Welkom and the vehicle which had been robbed was recovered.

It is understood the incident took place in April 2017.

The victim had tape wrapped around his face when the crime took place.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: “The two suspects were arrested in the Welkom area and have been in detention since then.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)