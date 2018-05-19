'Land Summit about addressing land taken hundreds of years ago'

The Land Summit is a workshop for the ruling party to discuss the expropriation of land without compensation as it relates to the Constitution of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC)'s Land Summit is about addressing land which was taken away from South Africa’s forebears hundreds of years ago.

The president gave the opening address at the summit in Boksburg where ANC delegates are in attendance, including former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

The Land Summit is a workshop for the ruling party to discuss the expropriation of land without compensation as it relates to the Constitution of the country.

Ramaphosa says it’s at this workshop that delegates should heed the voices of the ancestors.

“Most effectively to advance land reform, promote agricultural production, reduce poverty, create employment and enhance food security; this required critical applied appraisal of our land reform programme to date.”

The president says the topic of land has ignited a vibrant and exciting debate within society.

“As we have said before, this debate presents an opportunity for a new reinvigorated drive for meaningful and sustainable land reform. It is also an opportunity to assert the transformational intent of our Constitution.”

