Joburg police recover vehicle with weapons and ammunition inside
Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.
JOHANNESBURG - Crime Intelligence has recovered a vehicle on Saturday afternoon with a number of weapons and ammunition in Fordsburg, central Johannesburg.
In a joint operation between a JMPD Task Team and SA Police Service Crime Intelligence, a red Audi was discovered containing several heavy-duty firearms and ammunition.
Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers saw gloves and a balaclava cap, and they checked the boot to find one AK47, five rifles, revolver and 30 loose AK47 rounds. There will be an investigation to determine if the firearms and ammunition could be linked to recent cash-and-transit heists.”
Police have uncovered that the car was stolen in April in Brooklyn and are investigating whether it has been involved in any other crimes.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.