Joburg police recover vehicle with weapons and ammunition inside

Police are investigating whether the vehicle or firearms were involved in the recent cash-in-transit heists.

JOHANNESBURG - Crime Intelligence has recovered a vehicle on Saturday afternoon with a number of weapons and ammunition in Fordsburg, central Johannesburg.

In a joint operation between a JMPD Task Team and SA Police Service Crime Intelligence, a red Audi was discovered containing several heavy-duty firearms and ammunition.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers saw gloves and a balaclava cap, and they checked the boot to find one AK47, five rifles, revolver and 30 loose AK47 rounds. There will be an investigation to determine if the firearms and ammunition could be linked to recent cash-and-transit heists.”

Police have uncovered that the car was stolen in April in Brooklyn and are investigating whether it has been involved in any other crimes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)