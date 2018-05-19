Joburg man critically injured after falling down flight of stairs
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.
JOHANNESBURG - A 45-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at his residence in Little Falls, west of Johannesburg on Saturday.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance. The officers had already begun to gain access to the patient's locked residence.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Once inside, paramedics found the 45-year-old man lying at the bottom of the stairs. We assessed him and found that he’d sustained a serious head injury, which left him in a critical condition. He was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.”
[LITTLE FALLS] - Man airlifted to hospital after falling down stairs. https://t.co/sItyWVewDm @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @KayaTraffic pic.twitter.com/RPEPzxW3AC— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) May 19, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 18 May 2018
-
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'
-
'Land Summit about addressing land taken hundreds of years ago'
-
Ramaphosa 'failed in his constitutional obligation' in Fraser deployment
-
Capetonians gear up to watch the royal wedding in style
-
CT gears up for Nedbank Cup final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.