Joburg man critically injured after falling down flight of stairs

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

FILE: Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
FILE: Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 45-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at his residence in Little Falls, west of Johannesburg on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance. The officers had already begun to gain access to the patient's locked residence.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Once inside, paramedics found the 45-year-old man lying at the bottom of the stairs. We assessed him and found that he’d sustained a serious head injury, which left him in a critical condition. He was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

