Hunt for Soweto top cop killers continues

Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng was gunned down outside his home in a suspected hit on Wednesday night, in full view of his 14-year-old daughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say their search for criminals behind the murder of slain Soweto top cop Malefetsane Mofokeng continues.

Brigadier Mofokeng was gunned down outside his home in a suspected hit on Wednesday night, in full view of his 14-year-old daughter.

He was the station commander at the Meadowlands Police Station.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe De Lange has set up a team of detectives to investigate the crime.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says they hope to make a breakthrough soon.

“At this stage, the police are still investigating but no suspects have been arrested as yet. We’re optimistic that we will make an arrest.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)