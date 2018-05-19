Hermanus residents to discuss housing, land issues with councillors

Authorities say calm has been restored in Hermanus following land and housing protests on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Mount Pleasant residents will meet with Hermanus councillors to discuss the way forward regarding land and housing issues.

On Friday, the community took to the streets to demand land and housing.

Following months of protests, Zwelihle residents finally received feedback from the Western Cape Human Settlements Department that the owners of Schulphoek have agreed to sell the land back to the government for housing.

Councillor Lindile Ntsabo says disgruntled residents of mount pleasant met with the deputy mayor Elnora Gillion on Friday night and will continue talks on Sunday.

Councillor Lindile Ntsabo says disgruntled residents of mount pleasant met with the deputy mayor Elnora Gillion on Friday night and will continue talks on Sunday.

These residents are claiming that they too have a claim to the Schulphoek land.

“At the moment, everything is still calm. Tomorrow we’ll listen to them and hear their problems with some of the councillors.”

Meanwhile, Community leader Theron Mqhu says Zwelihle residents are satisfied and awaiting specific timeframes from the Human Settlements Department.

“The residents have felt a victory from their side and have received reassurance from us, as a committee, so this is going to be a done deal at some stage.”

