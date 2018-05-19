Heavy rain, thundershowers expected in CT
The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for heavy rain leading to flash flooding in the Western Cape and western parts of the Northern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has a plan in place ahead of expected rain and thundershowers over the weekend.
The Weather Service says heavy rains are expected on Saturday night and on Sunday.
The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member JP Smith says if there are flooding situations the municipality will work with Sassa and provincial government to assist residents.
“There’s a winter readiness task team and a storm, auto and flooding task team that deals with different departments to address areas that are habitually affected by flooding, especially the informal settlements.”
Meanwhile, climatologists say since the rainfall for the year up to the end of April was not in the above normal category, it is highly unlikely Cape Town will receive above normal rainfall this year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
