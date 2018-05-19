Gender Commission: We want justice served for Manana's ex-domestic worker

Mduduzi Manana’s former domestic worker, Christine Wiro, laid a complaint of common assault against him in April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality says it will continue to closely monitor the assault case against Mduduzi Manana to ensure that justice is served.

Manana’s former domestic worker Christine Wiro laid a complaint of common assault against him in April, saying he pushed her down the stairs when she allowed a visitor into his Fourways home without his permission.

The former deputy higher education minister has denied these allegations and a case of perjury has been opened against Wiro.



The Gender Commission has called on Manana to resign from Parliament, saying his presence as an African National Congress MP is an insult to victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said: “We’re watching this case closely to ensure that there’s justice. We’re keeping the police and everyone involved on their toes because we want justice to be served for Ms Wiro, not because of who she is but because she’s somebody who suffered immensely at the hands of Manana.”

