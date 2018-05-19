From Harry & Meghan to Duke and Duchess of Sussex
After they say: 'I do,' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
WINDSOR - As guests start arriving inside the Windsor Castle grounds for the royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received new titles from Queen Elizabeth.
After they say: “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Queen announced the news before the family gathers to watch the couple exchange vows at St George’s Chapel.
Harry was also given the titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, which will be used in Scotland and Northern Ireland, respectively.
A-listers from Hollywood are expected as well as a couple of Spice Girls.
Patrick J Adams, who played Meghan’s on-screen husband Mike Ross in the legal series Suits, is expected to attend with his wife.
Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey and the Beckhams have been spotted arriving.
Meanwhile, more than 3,000 officers have been deployed in the biggest operation ever conducted by the Thames Valley force.
WATCH LIVE: Guests start arriving for royal wedding
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
