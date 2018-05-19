Diana’s favourite flowers adorn her son’s wedding chapel
Many of the same flowers fill the White Garden in Kensington Palace, which was planted in memory of Diana, the late Princess of Wales.
WINDSOR - White roses - the favourite flowers of Prince Harry’s late mother Diana - arched over the organ loft and West Door of St George’s chapel, where he will marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.
London florist Philippa Craddock used roses, peonies and foxgloves, set against beech, birch and hornbeam branches, many of them gathered from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, the royal family’s press office said.
“One of the things that has been very important in this brief to me is to make sure we’re sourcing locally and that the designs reflect the landscape that’s around Windsor Castle, that’s what we’re looking to do in the chapel,” Craddock said in a statement.
Many of the same flowers fill the White Garden in Kensington Palace, which was planted in memory of Diana, the late Princess of Wales. The palace’s website describes the garden’s white roses as “a favourite of the Princess”.
Many of the wedding flowers will be replanted in Kensington Gardens after the wedding, royal officials said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH LIVE] Royal wedding: Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle
-
Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ Mampintsha
-
Thomas Markle: My daughter looked beautiful
-
Just Married! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle declared husband and wife
-
‘The Power of Love’ - address by US bishop at Harry and Meghan’s wedding
-
[GALLERY] Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tie the knot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.