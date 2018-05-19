Dept to leave no stone unturned in 16 escapees case

Seven of the 16 escapees who fled from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre in April have been re-arrested, seven are still on the run and two other were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it is investigating all aspects including infrastructure and overcrowding that may have led to the escape of 16 inmates.

Seven of the 16 escapees who fled from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre in April have been re-arrested, bringing to seven the number of men on the run after two were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Seven correctional services officials have also been suspended in connection with the escape.

Two of those are facing criminal charges.

The department has vowed not to rest until all of those on the run are behind bars

Acting spokesperson Mocheta Monama said: “An investigation probes everything that could have led to this escape. We’re looking at every corner and everything that could’ve made it possible for these guys to escape.”