Dept probes all aspects in 16 inmates escape case
Seven of the 16 escapees who fled from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre in April have been re-arrested, seven are still on the run and two other were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it is investigating all aspects including infrastructure and overcrowding that may have led to the escape of 16 inmates.
Seven correctional services officials have also been suspended in connection with the escape.
Two of those are facing criminal charges.
The department has vowed not to rest until all of those on the run are behind bars
Acting spokesperson Mocheta Monama said: “An investigation probes everything that could have led to this escape. We’re looking at every corner and everything that could’ve made it possible for these guys to escape.”
