Cold front hits Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services is urging residents to be cautious when using electronic heating appliances as the cold front hits Gauteng.
Rainy and cloudy conditions are expected across the province.
Johannesburg Emergency Services’ Robert Mulaudzi says they will be on high alert.
“It’s cold in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. We’d like to urge all the residents throughout the city to look after all heating devices as they try to warm themselves, things like paraffin stoves, candles and heaters. Residents must not leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents over this weekend.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
