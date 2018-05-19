Chelsea edge Manchester United in Cup final with Hazard penalty

United pressured Chelsea for much of the second half but failed to find a way past the Londoners’ defence.

LONDON - Chelsea won the FA Cup on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United settled by an Eden Hazard penalty in the 22nd minute.

The Belgian winger was brought down by United defender Phil Jones and Hazard sent goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way from the spot.

Jose Mourinho’s United were dismal in a scrappy first half and although they improved significantly after the break they were denied a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph and ended the season without a trophy.

Chelsea, whose Premier League title defence fizzled out into a fifth-placed finish, survived several scares but they defended superbly as Conte celebrated his first domestic cup honour as a manager having seen his side beaten by Arsenal a year ago.

It was only Mourinho’s third defeat in 15 Cup finals as a manager.