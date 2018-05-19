Capetonians gear up to watch the royal wedding in style
Some royal fans in Cape Town will gather at the Cellars-Hohenort Hotel in Constantia for a special high tea to join in the celebrations.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans are also taking part in the fun of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place on Saturday.
Some royal fans in Cape Town will gather at the Cellars-Hohenort Hotel in Constantia for a special high tea to join in the celebrations.
The highly anticipated ceremony will take place at the St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Hotel General Manager Dominic Prendergast said: “We want them to dress up and have a good time, there’s going to be delicious classic high tea prepared by our chef and I think everybody is going to have a good time.”
The wedding ceremony begins at 2 pm South African time.
WATCH: Royal wedding: Souvenirs and street parties
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
