All systems go for FNB One Run, say organisers

Heavy rain, thundershowers expected in CTLocal
Meghan Markle dressed by Givenchy designer for weddingLifestyle
Authorities to release names of 10 people killed in Texas school shootingWorld
Bishop quotes Martin Luther King during royal wedding speechLifestyle
Joburg man critically injured after falling down flight of stairsLocal
Ramaphosa 'failed in his constitutional obligation' in Fraser deploymentPolitics
Philip Tabane remembered for his distinct style of musicLifestyle
All systems go for FNB One Run, say organisersSport
Gender Commission: We want justice served for Manana's ex-domestic workerLocal
CT gears up for Nedbank Cup finalSport
Ajax's bid to interdict relegation playoffs dismissedSport
Mourinho says Conte feud over ahead of FA Cup finalSport
Former captains flip out over plans to scrap coin tossSport
[WATCH] 'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catchSport
Air traffic controllers give Harry and Meghan gift of silenceLifestyle
Philip Tabane remembered for his distinct style of musicLifestyle
Mixed reaction on how Masechaba Ndlovu exposed ‘abusive’ MampintshaLifestyle
Just Married! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle declared husband and wifeLifestyle
Meghan Markle's wedding ring made from gold from Queen ElizabethLifestyle
Meghan Markle's friend says star & Prince Harry 'very similar'Lifestyle
From Harry & Meghan to Duke and Duchess of SussexLifestyle
'Land Summit about addressing land taken hundreds of years ago'Politics
[WATCH LIVE] ANC holds Land SummitPolitics
Ramaphosa calls for unity within ANC ahead of 2019 electionsPolitics
'ANC won't backtrack on land expropriation without compensation'Politics
DA files court papers to remove Arthur Fraser as head of SA's prisonsPolitics
ANC must fire Mduduzi Manana from Parliament - Gender CommissionLocal
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape TownOpinion
[OPINION] How a deal with provincial strongmen is haunting the ANCOpinion
[OPINION] SA needs to box clever in its David versus Goliath duel with TrumpOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightbackOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA is learning the ropes of coalition politicsOpinion
[OPINION] Sexism isn’t just unfair, it makes women sickOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Higher rand to quicken cuts in SA's platinum outputBusiness
18 WC companies to showcase agri-processed products at China tradeshowBusiness
Power station evacuated in Mpumalanga due to violent protestsBusiness
[LISTEN] Family business succession: How to get it rightBusiness
[LISTEN] Treasury: Poor management cause of municipal debtsBusiness
Rand firms slightly on dollar wobbleBusiness
All systems go for FNB One Run, say organisers
More than 13,000 athletes will participate in the fourth edition of the race.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the FNB One Run event says it’s all systems go for Sunday. More than 13,000 athletes will participate in the fourth edition of the race.
The 12km race will start at Woodbridge Island in Milnerton and end in Bree Street in the Cape Town CBD.
General manager Agne du Plessis says the event will see top international and local athletes participate, which includes defending champion Morris Gachaga from Kenya.
Gachaga set a world best during the event last year.
Du Plessis said: “There’s entertainment groups all around the routes. We have world-class athletics taking part. Athletics will be transported from the from Cape Town CBD to Milnerton by MyCiti and Golden Arrow buses and all the restaurants on Bree Streets, which normally close their doors on Sundays, will be open.”
There will be full road closures along the route.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
CT gears up for Nedbank Cup final21 hours ago
[WATCH] 'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catchone day ago
Rafa Nadal sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final in Rome19 minutes ago
Nelson Mandela Centenary match: Barça 3 - Sundowns 13 days ago
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya10 days ago
Ajax's bid to interdict relegation playoffs dismissed22 hours ago
