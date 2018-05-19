Popular Topics
Go

All systems go for FNB One Run, say organisers

More than 13,000 athletes will participate in the fourth edition of the race.

A general picture of athletes participating in the FNB One Run event in 2017. Picture: @PUMASouthAfrica/Twitter.
A general picture of athletes participating in the FNB One Run event in 2017. Picture: @PUMASouthAfrica/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the FNB One Run event says it’s all systems go for Sunday. More than 13,000 athletes will participate in the fourth edition of the race.

The 12km race will start at Woodbridge Island in Milnerton and end in Bree Street in the Cape Town CBD.

General manager Agne du Plessis says the event will see top international and local athletes participate, which includes defending champion Morris Gachaga from Kenya.

Gachaga set a world best during the event last year.

Du Plessis said: “There’s entertainment groups all around the routes. We have world-class athletics taking part. Athletics will be transported from the from Cape Town CBD to Milnerton by MyCiti and Golden Arrow buses and all the restaurants on Bree Streets, which normally close their doors on Sundays, will be open.”

There will be full road closures along the route.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

