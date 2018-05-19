All eyes on Windsor ahead of royal wedding
The couple will exchange vows in the company of 600 invited guests including the queen and Prince Philip.
WINDSOR - All eyes will be on Windsor as US actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry at St George's Chapel on Saturday.
Markle and Prince Harry will travel to Windsor separately, having spent Friday night at different luxury hotels.
Markle will travel to Windsor Castle with her mother, she'll then meet her gaggle of bridesmaids and page boys, who include Harry's nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte, as well as Markle's godchildren.
She has decided not to be chaperoned for much of the procession down the aisle, a move that is unprecedented for a royal bride in Britain.
Prince Charles will join her when she reaches the main and will lead her down the Quire aisle to the foot of the altar.
The couple has also chosen a modern set of wedding vows.
The dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner will conduct the service, while the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will officiate.
In a break with British royal custom and in a nod to the bride's homeland, American bishop Michael Curry will give the sermon.
Mood? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/gd8nKUDZJm— Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) May 18, 2018
The whole town is in on this #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/iBF2brBVqH— Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) May 18, 2018
Really love the hand-drawn art from school-children making up the bunting that lines the Long Walk #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/yHg00BrWNZ— Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) May 18, 2018
The local Marks & Spencer’s has become Markle & Sparkle for the occasion - complete with a town crier. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/dPNEilaTor— Nadia Neophytou (@NadiaNeophytou) May 18, 2018
Today Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will be married at Windsor Castle surrounded by friends and family.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018
Follow us @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal @ClarenceHouse live all day. pic.twitter.com/ajq4yURMod
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
