Air traffic controllers give Harry and Meghan gift of silence

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is around 16km from the wedding venue in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on 19 May 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Picture: Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP
one hour ago

WINDSOR - British air traffic controllers gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a rare wedding gift - 15 minutes of guaranteed peace and quiet for the ceremony without the roar of airliners passing overhead.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services said the nearby Heathrow Airport had agreed to “a 15-minute no-fly period over Windsor” in the build-up to the vows.

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is around 16km from the wedding venue in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

