Air traffic controllers give Harry and Meghan gift of silence

[GALLERY] Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tie the knot
Lifestyle
Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is around 16km from the wedding venue in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
WINDSOR - British air traffic controllers gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a rare wedding gift - 15 minutes of guaranteed peace and quiet for the ceremony without the roar of airliners passing overhead.
Britain’s National Air Traffic Services said the nearby Heathrow Airport had agreed to “a 15-minute no-fly period over Windsor” in the build-up to the vows.
