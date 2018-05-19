In the latest episode of Africa State of Mind Lee Kasumba speaks to CNN's Senior International Correspondent Nima Elbagir.

In this podcast series, Ugandan radio and TV presenter, writer and singer, Lee Kasumba speaks to some of the brilliant minds in Africa who are doing extraordinary things on the continent.

Putting Africa in the limelight, Kasumba speaks CNN's Senior International Correspondent Nima Elbagir about covering African stories and being the journalist responsible for breaking CNN's exclusive investigation of African migrants sold in underground slave markets across Libya.

This is probably one of the best conversations I've ever had in my professional career Lee Kasumba, Africa State of Mind Host

Nima touches on why she felt that there seemed to be more of international outrage when news of the slave trade in Libya broke, challenges she faces as a female journalist and some of the stereotypes people still hold about African countries.

Most African women see themselves as she who gets it done, the outside world sees us as victims as oppressed and in constant need Nima Elbagir, CNN's Senior International Correspondent

The generation that felt really overlooked, dis-guarded and looked to the West for self-reinforcement, is gone. We are a generation that knows what we bring to the table is important and vital Nima Elbagir, CNN's Senior International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Africa State of Mind with Lee Kasumba: On covering African stories