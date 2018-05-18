WC officials meet to discuss land, housing issues after protests
After recent protests in Vrygrond, Siqalo, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain, officials will meet to discuss the way forward.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department will meet with the City of Cape Town on Friday to discuss issues around land and housing.
This comes amid protests over the issues and land invasions in several parts of the province.
This week there have been demonstrations in Hermanus, Vrygrond and Kraaifontein.
Over the past few months, there has been a marked increase in demonstrations for land and housing, as well as better service delivery.
In many cases protesting turned violent.
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says: “We agreed to have a meeting. Tomorrow we will meet with the City of Cape Town, so that we could look holistically at all the problems and see how to respond.”
In the meantime, Madikizela has urged citizens not to partake in violent protests.
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
Police hunt Sandton murder suspect
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.