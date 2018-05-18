WC officials meet to discuss land, housing issues after protests

After recent protests in Vrygrond, Siqalo, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain, officials will meet to discuss the way forward.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department will meet with the City of Cape Town on Friday to discuss issues around land and housing.

This comes amid protests over the issues and land invasions in several parts of the province.

This week there have been demonstrations in Hermanus, Vrygrond and Kraaifontein.

Over the past few months, there has been a marked increase in demonstrations for land and housing, as well as better service delivery.

In many cases protesting turned violent.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says: “We agreed to have a meeting. Tomorrow we will meet with the City of Cape Town, so that we could look holistically at all the problems and see how to respond.”

In the meantime, Madikizela has urged citizens not to partake in violent protests.

WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests

