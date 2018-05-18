[WATCH] Kulula invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honeymoon in Mzansi

Should the couple take up Kulula's offer, the airline will roll-out the green carpet and fly them down for free.

CAPE TOWN - South African airline Kulula.com has invited Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to take a “sho’tRight” and pop over to experience a honeymoon Mzansi style.

The airline has sent an official invite to the soon-to-be-wedded couple.

WATCH: Kulula invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to celebrate honeymoon in South Africa

The company's Luane Lavery says they're hopeful that the couple takes up the offer as a wedding gift from South Africans.

“We would like to invite them to take a sho’tRight and pop over to Mzanzi for a hot honeymoon after their honeymoon in Namibia. Should they wish to take us up on this offer, we will gladly offer to fly them for free and give them an opportunity to experience our castles and African sun.”

Bridgette Ramuluvhana, marketing manager of Kulula adds in a statement: “All over the world South Africa is renowned as a magnificently beautiful country, but we are also a country with the warmest and most welcoming people. Just as the royal family welcomes Meghan into the royal family, who better than kulula.com to congratulate the new royal couple and as a wedding gift from South Africans, give the new princess a little fly-over, to show her all that South Africa has to offer?”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)