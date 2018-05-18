[WATCH] Kululas invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honeymoon in Mzansi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

[WATCH] Kululas invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honeymoon in Mzansi

Should the couple take up Kulula's offer, the airline will roll-out the green carpet and fly them down for free.

FILE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
FILE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African airline Kulula.com has invited Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle to take a “sho’tRight” and pop over to experience a honeymoon Mzansi style.

The airline has sent an official invite to the soon-to-be-wedded couple.

WATCH: Kulula invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to celebrate honeymoon in South Africa

Should the couple take up Kulula's offer, the airline will roll-out the green carpet and fly them down for free.

The company's Luane Lavery says they're hopeful that the couple takes up the offer as a wedding gift from South Africans.

“We would like to invite them to take a sho’tRight and pop over to Mzanzi for a hot honeymoon after their honeymoon in Namibia. Should they wish to take us up on this offer, we will gladly offer to fly them for free and give them an opportunity to experience our castles and African sun.”

Bridgette Ramuluvhana, marketing manager of Kulula adds in a statement: “All over the world South Africa is renowned as a magnificently beautiful country, but we are also a country with the warmest and most welcoming people. Just as the royal family welcomes Meghan into the royal family, who better than kulula.com to congratulate the new royal couple and as a wedding gift from South Africans, give the new princess a little fly-over, to show her all that South Africa has to offer?”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA