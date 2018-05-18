'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party’s campaign for the 2019 elections has officially started and that those who think the ANC won’t do well at the polls must wake up and smell the coffee.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party’s campaign for the 2019 elections has officially started and that those who think the ANC won’t do well at the polls must wake up and smell the coffee.

Ramaphosa addressed ANC supporters in Tembisa on Friday morning after taking part in a 5km walk.

The party will be hosting a series of events in Ekurhuleni this morning as part of its Thuma Mina campaign launch, which is centered around service delivery.

The ANC may have lost three key metros in the last local government elections but president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is still a force to be reckoned with.

“Thuma Mina” is an overall campaign where we are saying to our people “send us”. Send us wherever you need us to solve problems and improve your lives for the better....” ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/k3m0eK8iRd — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 18, 2018

"The ANC is back. The ANC is strong. The ANC is powerful."

He says the party is looking forward to winning next year’s elections.

"Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is here and the ANC is going to win."

As part of its Thuma Mina campaign, ANC leaders will visit hospitals, police stations, interact with community members and issue title deeds today.