Uber chief product officer to leave in latest executive departure
Jeff Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company’s flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison.
Uber Technologies Inc Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden is leaving the ride-hailing company, an Uber spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, the latest of more than a dozen senior executives to depart since last year.
Holden oversaw Uber Elevate, the company’s flying car operation, which is now headed by Eric Allison, the spokesman said, but declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.
New Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has been shaking up the company since taking over Last August aiming to improve Uber’s reputation after a string of scandals.
Uber, along with Lyft Inc, scrapped mandatory arbitration to settle sexual harassment or assault claims earlier this week, giving victims several options to pursue their claims including public lawsuits.
Uber also launched a new app for its drivers last month, in an effort to improve an often contentious relationship.
Uber’s chief legal officer, Salle Yoo, and head of external affairs Dave Clark left the company in September.
Uber is also searching for a chief financial officer who can help take the company public in 2019. The CFO position has been vacant since 2015.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Holden, who was hired by former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick from Groupon Inc, told colleagues that Thursday was his last day with the company.
Popular in World
-
Hawaii volcano erupts six mile-high plume, could blow again within hours
-
[WATCH] The emotional moment a man gets his life back
-
[CARTOON] The Wailing Wall
-
[WATCH] The Royal Wedding: The changing face of the press
-
[WATCH] Hawaii prepares for major volcanic eruption
-
Trump says 'animals' comment refers to criminals, Mexico protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.