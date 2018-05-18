Tweeps poke fun at Marietha Aucamp with #MyQualificationsAreLegit

Twitter users are posting images of their graduations to poke fun at ex-City of Tshwane chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.

JOHANNESBURG - Twitter users who actually have tertiary degrees have taken to the social network, posting images of their graduations and qualifications to take a jab at ex-City of Tshwane chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.

Aucamp and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga were the subjects of a recruitment scandal this week after it was revealed that Aucamp lied about having a tertiary qualification while she only possesses a matric certificate.

Some members of the public, as well as political party members, have decried the scandal, saying it spits in the face of many graduates who are qualified yet can't find employment.

This birthed the #MyQualificationsAreLegit hashtag, where people are posting their graduation photos and/or qualifications.

#MyQualificationsAreLegit nazo.. Was waving my hand to my mom. 18 may 2017. Honors degree in bachelor of nursing science. pic.twitter.com/C9lRW8MMiE — Mathalu_junior (@MIZAMANI_CLIVE) May 18, 2018

#MyQualificationsAreLegit

My first qualification.

Education Degree.

Took four years.

Record time. pic.twitter.com/FY0j7rdMF6 — Babalwa Jimlongwe (@babs_jimmy) May 18, 2018

#MyQualificationsAreLegit



No matter your type of qualification, be proud of it. Be honest about it.



Boast a bit and declare #MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/QhMRRRi1Og — Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 18, 2018

#MyQualificationsAreLegit

18.April.2017

National Diploma in Accounting pic.twitter.com/9Kv8Mkd3FG — A M O G E L A N G (@Nkwe_Amo) May 18, 2018