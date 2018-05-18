Tweeps poke fun at Marietha Aucamp with #MyQualificationsAreLegit
Twitter users are posting images of their graduations to poke fun at ex-City of Tshwane chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.
JOHANNESBURG - Twitter users who actually have tertiary degrees have taken to the social network, posting images of their graduations and qualifications to take a jab at ex-City of Tshwane chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.
Aucamp and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga were the subjects of a recruitment scandal this week after it was revealed that Aucamp lied about having a tertiary qualification while she only possesses a matric certificate.
Some members of the public, as well as political party members, have decried the scandal, saying it spits in the face of many graduates who are qualified yet can't find employment.
This birthed the #MyQualificationsAreLegit hashtag, where people are posting their graduation photos and/or qualifications.
#MyQualificationsAreLegit now I can finally participate pic.twitter.com/Bm9tFhCDl5— Mjoli (@Ndumndum_M) May 18, 2018
Kushota laPhD yeChemistry ❤ #MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/LU9YeVVHCt— HOPE ❤ (@SP_Manquthu) May 18, 2018
Right timing for this # 😍— ♡ A-Z ♡ (@ZethuANkosi) May 18, 2018
My pride and joy 😃
1st qualification #MyQualificationsAreLegit @ChristoThurston pic.twitter.com/oj2tGzieAl
#MyQualificationsAreLegit— melomboma1 (@Melomboma1) May 18, 2018
My 3rd qualification,3 to go pic.twitter.com/hLgadjr5qA
#MyQualificationsAreLegit nazo.. Was waving my hand to my mom. 18 may 2017. Honors degree in bachelor of nursing science. pic.twitter.com/C9lRW8MMiE— Mathalu_junior (@MIZAMANI_CLIVE) May 18, 2018
#MyQualificationsAreLegit— Babalwa Jimlongwe (@babs_jimmy) May 18, 2018
My first qualification.
Education Degree.
Took four years.
Record time. pic.twitter.com/FY0j7rdMF6
#MyQualificationsAreLegit— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 18, 2018
No matter your type of qualification, be proud of it. Be honest about it.
Boast a bit and declare #MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/QhMRRRi1Og
Finally after 4 years of studying #MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/qj7YlBiINv— Jen😘❤ (@Trice_live) May 18, 2018
#MyQualificationsAreLegit— A M O G E L A N G (@Nkwe_Amo) May 18, 2018
18.April.2017
National Diploma in Accounting pic.twitter.com/9Kv8Mkd3FG
#MyQualificationsAreLegit @ChristoThurston 🎓😎— Sboh Thusi (@SboThusi) May 18, 2018
But I need a job 😐 pic.twitter.com/GwGFAtxQBn
Bachelor of Psychology obtained with Distinction 🤩#MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/pqy2tZmPkf— Pure@heart (@purietee) May 18, 2018
D. Dip Agriculture - A piece of land will do.🙏😭 #MyQualificationsAreLegit pic.twitter.com/k6kKR1SAbR— Sakhi Gcabashe 🇿🇦 (@SakhiGcabashe) May 18, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Police arrest more suspects for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
Parly committee to probe Fraser’s clash with Dintwe
-
'This dog has no remorse'
-
Ramaphosa hands out title deeds, urges public to stop land grabs
-
'Wake up and smell the coffee because the ANC is going to win'
-
Aucamp: Msimanga did not ask me to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.