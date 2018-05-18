Trump expresses 'sadness & heartbreak' at deadly Texas school shooting

It’s being reported that at least 8 people were killed when a gunman walked into an art class at the school in Santa Fe High School and began firing what looked like a shotgun.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Friday said a deadly shooting at a US high school in Texas was heartbreaking and that federal and local authorities were coordinating in the wake of the gun attack.

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others,” Trump said at the White House.

Police in Texas have revealed that explosive devices have also been found in and around the high school.

One person is in custody and another has been detained in the wake of the latest school shooting to rock the United States, this time in Sante Fe.

Police have confirmed one of their own is among the six people rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

CNN's Polo Sandoval reported that: “Two law enforcement sources say there have been multiple fatalities at the shooting at Santa Fe High School, located just outside Houston, Texas. This update comes just minutes after the Santa Fe school district confirmed that multiple injuries after an active shooter situation unfolded not long after the start of the first period.”

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

"We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack. To the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High, we're with you at this tragic hour..." pic.twitter.com/kyjs1tWYUD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 18, 2018

Aerial video outside the Santa Fe school broadcast on local television showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as many police cars and at least two ambulances with lights flashing stood by.

Sophomore Leila Butler told the local ABC affiliate that fire alarms went off at about 7:45 am local time and students left their classrooms. She said some students believe they heard shots fired, and that she was sheltering with other students and teachers near campus.

Another sophomore, Dakota Shrader, told Fox 26 TV her 17-year-old girlfriend told her by phone that she was wounded but was recovering in a hospital. “My friend got injured,” said an emotional Shrader. “Her leg, she got shot in the leg.”

Dr David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said that the hospital was treating at least three patients - two adults and one person under 18. He said it was not immediately clear if that child was a student.

“I know that they have gunshot wounds but that’s the extent of the knowledge I have at this point,” Marshall told reporters at a news conference. “One adult is in our operating room.”

“We’re ready for more patients,” he said. “We have not heard of any en route at this point.”

In February, Santa Fe High School was placed on lockdown while police investigated a “popping sound” that was feared to be gunshots, but no threat was found, the school district said.

That was a false alarm, but school shootings have happened regularly in the United States since the Parkland massacre.

Last Friday morning a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded a student at a Southern California high school before fleeing the scene and being arrested, police said.

Then on Wednesday a police officer assigned to an Illinois high school shot and wounded a 19-year-old former student who had brought a gun to the school, authorities said.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)