'This dog has no remorse'
The 23-year-old, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a university residence, appeared in the Durban magistrates court for a third time.
DURBAN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says that the behaviour of murder accused Thabani Mzolo shows he’s willing to kill again.
As magistrate Mohammad Motala was walking out the courtroom on Thursday, Mzolo showed journalists the middle finger.
#ZolileKhumalo [WATCH] Thabani Mzolo pulls a zap sign to journalists as magistrate Mohammad Motala was about to leave the court. Motala reprimands him because he was meant to have been standing still. ZN pic.twitter.com/mTbGwDbkMK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2018
He has been remanded in custody until 19 June.
Mkongi says that the State has a watertight case against Mzolo and he will be implicated in other cases soon.
“I’m very angry at that attitude. It shows us that this dog has no remorse. By virtue of showing South Africans the middle finger, it shows he’s not afraid to kill again.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
