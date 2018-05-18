Suspended Sars head Moyane prepares to take Ramaphosa to court
Tom Moyane is facing 12 charges of misconduct as the head of the revenue collector.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane is preparing to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court.
In a letter written to the State attorney on Thursday, Moyane’s legal team confirms that he’s going to challenge the fairness of his disciplinary inquiry in court.
He says Ramaphosa’s refusal to allow oral argument in his disciplinary inquiry is unfair and he will now challenge it in court.
His lawyer Eric Mabuza says Ramaphosa’s decision that the inquiry be done through written affidavit would not give Moyane a fair hearing.
“As we speak, we’re in the process of preparing papers to challenge that.”
This comes as Moyane’s legal team wrote to Judge Kate O’Regan who was appointed to head the inquiry, asking her to recuse herself after accusing her of a conflict of interest.
Moyane claims that O’Regan will be biased against him because of her link to civil society organisation, Corruption Watch.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
