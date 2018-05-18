Specific policy reforms needed to expedite land reform, panel told
Panelists debated legalities around the land issue, financial inclusion as well as possible solutions to the problem.
CAPE TOWN - The land debate should run parallel with housing provision in the country.
This is a sentiment highlighted by experts who gathered at a Stellenbosch University Business School land reform debate in the Cape Town’s CBD on Thursday.
Government is committed to land expropriation without compensation but President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised consultation on how this should be done.
One speaker, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, shared his views on the constitutionality of land redistribution without compensation as it stands at present.
“It’s already included in the constitutional framework. The problems of land reform have been government’s failure to implement the Constitution.”
LISTEN: UWC research: Land reform has regressed under ANC
He emphasised that specific policy reforms, besides establishing a better system to deal with land claims, is needed to expedite land reform.
The debate comes at a time when violent land grabs have been playing out in communities like Vrygrond, Du Noon and Zwelihle in Hermanus.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
